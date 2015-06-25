SEOUL, June 25 South Korea's Cheil Industries Inc. and Samsung C&T Corp are considering options to boost shareholder returns on completion of their proposed $8 billion merger, which has drawn opposition from a large U.S. hedge fund, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Potential steps could include share buybacks or higher dividend payouts but nothing has been decided, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The proposed tie-up faces opposition from U.S. hedge fund Elliott, which owns 7.1 percent of Samsung C&T and argues that the deal undervalues the company.

Cheil Industries declined to comment, and a Samsung C&T official said nothing has been decided. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina Gibbs)