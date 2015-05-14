Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL May 15 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will take over from his father and Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee as head of two key foundations, replacing his father in leadership roles for the first time.
Samsung Group said in a statement Jay Y. Lee would succeed his father as head of Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture.
Lee Kun-hee has been hospitalised for about a year after suffering a heart attack, fueling expectations that the succession of control of South Korea's top conglomerate to his son will accelerate in coming months.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order