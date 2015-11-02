SEOUL Nov 3 A leadership transition at Samsung
Group, South Korea's biggest conglomerate, is ushering in a
major shift in what the group does with its huge cash pile and
in its relationship with investors.
Where Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee, 73 and hospitalised
from a heart attack 18 months ago, prioritised cash for
long-term investments, heir-apparent Jay Y. Lee appears willing
to give more money to shareholders.
That could go some way to win over shareholders whose
support the Lee family will need for future restructuring moves.
Samsung Group firms have this year announced or completed
13.4 trillion won ($11.78 billion) worth of buybacks, and
flagship Samsung Electronics has also said it will
hand shareholders up to 50 percent of its annual free cash flow
over three years. Nomura estimates that could amount to as much
as 22.9 trillion won.
"In the past, Samsung Group focused on growth in quantity,
but (Samsung Electronics) Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee wants
qualitative improvements," said a person with direct knowledge
of the matter, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity
of the issue. "Shareholder returns initiatives are part of this
goal."
Investors and analysts say the buybacks, and higher dividend
payouts, will improve Samsung companies' standing among
shareholders by showing a greater willingness to accommodate
their interests, and boosting stock prices.
Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics declined to comment.
SEEKING GROWTH
Longer-term, though, the conglomerate will only be able to
count on continued shareholder backing if it can deliver new
growth engines as its smartphone momentum stalls.
Samsung Group in the past may have been frugal with
shareholder returns, but successful investments rewarded
investors over the years with record share prices.
Samsung Group companies are pushing into new businesses such
as autos and pharmaceuticals, but it could take
several years before investors can see that these are real
future growth drivers.
"Samsung is peerless in South Korea in terms of money,
people and technology - things that are important for new growth
areas," said Baik Jae-yer, a fund manager at Korea Investment
Management, which holds shares in various Samsung companies.
"That gives them better odds, but doesn't guarantee
success."
Also under Jay Y. Lee's stewardship, Samsung has pushed
through further restructuring steps, shedding non-core assets
such as its chemicals businesses.
Shares of Samsung Electronics trade at below 10 times
expected earnings, well below tech rivals Apple Inc and
Alphabet Inc.
That's partly because the chips-to-smartphones giant was
reluctant to part with more of its near-70 trillion won ($61.2
billion) cash pile, with some investors suspecting the money
will ultimately be used to further the Lee family's succession
needs. [reut.rs/1kFwviq
]
TRIGGER
Despite investor discontent and some internal calls for a
change of policy on dividends and buybacks, Samsung Electronics
publicly stressed its preference to use cash for long-term
investments over boosting payouts.
The trigger for change, though, was a prolonged slump in the
company's share price, with the younger Lee playing a pivotal
role in authorising a record 11.3 trillion won buyback announced
last week.
Feedback from investors during a controversial merger of
Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T Corp - which strengthened Lee
family heirs' control of key affiliates - also influenced the
decision, people close to the matter said. Some investors
criticised the move as putting the Lees' interests before theirs
and called for more shareholder-friendly policies.
Samsung Group barely managed to secure enough support for
the deal after Elliott Associates, an activist hedge fund and
Samsung C&T shareholder, campaigned to block the deal, which
valued Samsung C&T at less than its assets' book value.
BLUE CHIP STANDARD
Those with direct knowledge of the matter say Lee wants
Samsung companies to adopt shareholder return policies that are
in line with the standards of blue chip companies in advanced
markets. Analysts say this would help the conglomerate secure
shareholder goodwill and support for future moves.
"Given the mounting interest from regulators and
shareholders, consistent shareholder-friendly actions should be
delivered ahead of Samsung's governing structure changes to
bring consent from capital markets," Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said in a report.
Samsung Electronics' buyback and payout guidance - and a
timely rebound in third-quarter profits - have pushed up the
stock price to levels last seen in early May.
"Apple has been paying dividends and buying back shares even
as it keeps growing, which is consistent with a global trend to
take such steps to boost shareholder value," said another
individual with direct knowledge of the matter.
"Samsung Electronics cannot be the exception."
($1 = 1,137.1100 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)