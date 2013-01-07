Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
SEOUL Jan 8 Samsung Electronics, the world's top maker of memory chips and handsets, estimated its October-December operating profit at a record 8.8 trillion won ($8.27 billion), as solid demand for its flat screens used in mobile devices added to robust profit growth in smartphones.
The South Korean firm's guidance - ahead of full quarterly results by Jan. 25 - was in line with an average forecast for 8.7 trillion won by 16 analysts polled by and marks a fifth straight record quarterly profit for the world's biggest technology firm by revenue.
Samsung, valued at close to $230 billion, estimated its fourth-quarter sales at 56 trillion won, just a little below a market forecast for 56.6 trillion won.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.