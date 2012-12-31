SEOUL Dec 31 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Monday that it received a cancellation for an order for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit worth 505 billion won ($471.71 million).

The order for the hydrocarbon storage vessel, received in June 2007, was from an unidentified Asian firm. ($1 = 1070.5750 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Ryan Woo)