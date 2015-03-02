UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd :
* Says wins 681 billion won ($618.9 million) order to build four 20,100 TEU-class container ships from Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd
* Expects contract will be completed by August 2017 Source text in Korean: bit.ly/1M3qxUc Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,100.4000 won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.