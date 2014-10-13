UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 13 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd : * Says wins 664 billion won ($620 million) order to build three LNG carriers from an unnamed firm based in Asia * The carriers are scheduled to transfer shale gas exports from the U.S. to Asia * Expects contract will be completed by August 2018 Source text in Korean: (bit.ly/1z2CmH4) Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,071.0000 Korean won) (Reporting By Kahyun Yang in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources