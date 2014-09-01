SEOUL, Sept 1 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Engineering Co Ltd decided to merge, the companies said in regulatory filings on Monday.

Samsung Heavy, the world's second-largest shipbuilder, said construction engineering firm Samsung Engineering will be merged into Samsung Heavy to enhance competitiveness of offshore and onshore plant businesses.

A Samsung Heavy spokesman declined further comment. A Samsung Engineering spokeswoman could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)