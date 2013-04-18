SEOUL, April 18 Samsung Electronics Co
is considering purchasing mobile memory chips from
rival SK Hynix Inc for future products including its
new flagship Galaxy S smartphone to be launched this month, J.K.
Shin, head of Samsung's mobile business, said on Thursday.
A supply deal would be a boost to SK Hynix, which relies
heavily on Apple Inc as a customer for its mobile
dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips.
It also points to tightening chip supplies as mobile gadget
makers prepare to upgrade their flagship product lines with
greater variety and increased memory storage capacity.
Prices of mobile DRAM chips have increased steadily since
early this year, reflecting a tightening supply outlook.
Samsung, the world's biggest maker of DRAM chips, has
largely depended on internal supplies of memory chips for its
Galaxy range of smartphones, but the market has expected it may
also begin looking to outside chip suppliers to ensure no supply
disruptions for key models of its Galaxy S smartphone.
The Galaxy S4, which will go on sale later this month, is
expected to outsell its predecessors, with monthly sales of
about 10 million, and could leapfrog past Apple's iPhone which
recaptured the top spot in global smartphone sales in the fourth
quarter, analysts said.
Shares in Hynix dropped 2.8 percent on Thursday as Apple
suppliers were hit by concerns of weaker demand from the iPhone
and iPad maker, after a disappointing revenue forecast by one of
its suppliers.
Shares in LG Display Co, which makes flat
screens for Apple's iPhone and iPad, tumbled 4.3 percent.