* Visibility low for chip industry, sees low growth rate
next yr
* Not heard of plan to overtake OLED venture
* Expects to launch 3D IC in 2-3 yrs
TAIPEI, Sept 29 Samsung Electronics
expects the semiconductor industry to grow at a low rate next
year as the global economic slowdown cuts into demand, a top
executive said on Thursday.
"Under an economic slowdown, the visibility of the
semiconductor industry is low; the growth rate in 2012 will not
be high and technology will be an important factor," Samsung's
device solutions head, Oh-hyun Kwon, told reporters at an event
in Taipei.
The South Korean firm, along with other tech makers, is
struggling with depressed consumer demand amid mounting
uncertainty over global economic prospects.
On Wednesday, chip maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc
cut its third-quarter revenue and gross margin forecasts
.
Responding to market rumours that Samsung Electronics was
likely to take full ownership of Samsung Mobile Display (SMD),
its joint venture with Samsung SDI , Kwon said he has
not heard of such a plan.
SMD is the predominant supplier of booming active-matrix
OLED (AMOLED) display used in smartphones, gaming machines and
tablets.
Kwon added that the company would actively pursue
acquisitions if necessary to boost its technology level.
Samsung has the technology for 3D integrated circuit ready,
Kwon said, and will launch related products within 2-3 years
when market conditions improves.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)