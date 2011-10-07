* Sees Q3 op profit at 4.2 trln won, beats 3.4 trln won
* Estimates Q3 sales at 41 trln won vs 41.9 trln won
* Telecom division seen reporting record profit, analysts
* Sagging chip, flat screen prices remain concerns
* Samsung shares flat in a broader market up 2.6 pct
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Oct 7 Samsung Electronics
said its quarterly profit should top the most bullish market
forecasts, with smartphones becoming its main profit engine
despite intense competition from bigger rival Apple .
Indeed, analysts expect Samsung to report record profit from
handset sales in the third quarter and overtake Apple as the
world's biggest smartphone vendor in unit terms.
The South Korean firm estimated its quarterly operating
profit at 4.2 trillion won ($3.5 billion) versus a consensus
forecast of 3.4 trillion won by analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. That would be down 14 percent from a year ago
but up 12 percent from the preceding quarter.
The estimate released on Friday was higher than even the
most bullish street view of 3.95 trillion won. Detailed earnings
for July to September will be released later this month, Samsung
said.
"Samsung's estimates are far better than expected," said
Park Jong-min, a fund manager at ING Investment Management. "Its
telecommunications business is seen very positive as shipments
of smartphones and other high-end handsets expanded."
Investors are looking for signs the telecoms business can
sustain strong growth for the year-end holiday season as its
flagship Galaxy line of smartphones and tablets squares off
against Apple's new iPhone, which goes on sale next week.
Stellar growth and strong profit margins from its telecom
business mark a big transformation for a company, which has
relied for years on its mainstay computer memory chips to boost
profit. It had a negligible share of the smartphone market until
early last year.
Samsung shares held steady on Friday, while the broader
market rose 2.6 percent , an underperformance that
analysts blamed on the prospects for a tougher fourth quarter
owing to weak prices for memory chips and flat screens. However,
Samsung shares had risen sharply in September as the wider
market fell.
Earnings at the world's biggest technology firm with sales
of $130 billion last year, are set to slide to 3.4 trillion won
in the fourth quarter, consensus estimates show.
Profit from Samsung's telecoms division is widely expected
to top earnings from the semiconductor business at the world's
biggest memory chip maker.
Analysts say Samsung is one of the best placed companies to
deliver something fresh and exciting to rival Apple, which has
released a string of big-hit products in the past two decades.
It already makes the closest competing tablet by sales to
Apple's iPad.
Samsung sold 19 million smartphones in the second quarter
and shipments are expected by analysts to have risen to more
than 28 million units in the third quarter compared to the 60
million units Samsung is targeting for 2011.
Samsung sold about 1 million fewer smartphones than Apple in
the second quarter.
It plans to release its first smartphone based on the latest
version of Microsoft's mobile operating system this month, while
a 5.3-inch screen Galaxy Note, a hybrid of a smartphone and a
tablet, is set to go on sale later this year.
Samsung leads a pack of companies selling phones on Google's
Android operating system.
"The Galaxy S II probably played a key role in boosting the
company's earnings and it will continue to do so pretty much
unchallenged, until Apple unveils a better new version of
iPhone," said Kyung Woo-hyun, a fund manager at Daishin Asset
Management.
Samsung, which worked out how to make black and white TVs in
the 1970s by tearing apart Japanese models, has become a top
global brand over the past decade.
It boasts a market value of $118 billion, much bigger than
the combined value of Sony Corp , Nokia ,
Research In Motion , Toshiba and Panasonic Corp
.
Samsung's shares have fallen 5 percent over the past three
months versus a 12 percent drop in Apple's shares.
APPLE CHALLENGER
Expectations for further momentum in Samsung's smartphone
business grew after Apple's newest iPhone, unveiled this week,
left investors and Apple's fans wishing for more than a
souped-up version of its previous device introduced more than a
year ago.
"I previously thought Apple's new iPhone would slow
Samsung's handset earnings momentum, but there was no iPhone 5,
and the iPhone 4S will not be a burden on Samsung in the fourth
quarter," said Ahn Seong-ho, an analyst at Hanwha Securities.
But an intensifying legal battle with Apple over patents and
designs threatens to dent growth of Samsung's handset and
component business. Apple is also Samsung's biggest customer,
buying mainly chips and displays.
"I am very surprised at the (profit) numbers. I am guessing
either a particular lineup of products with higher margins sold
well, or cost cutting measures were aggressively implemented,"
said James Song, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
Some analysts expected one-off gains such as reduced
provisioning costs relating to royalty payments to Microsoft
over smartphones and tablets using Android, or a
cheaper won currency to boost profitability.
The South Korean won tumbled 9.4 percent against the
dollar in the third quarter, making Korean products cheaper to
overseas consumers.
Chips and flat screens are underperforming as consumers
delay buying TVs and computers in a slowing global economy. This
has pushed down prices of key components.
Prices of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in
PCs tumbled about 50 percent in the third quarter and many
analysts, including those at Citi and UBS, believe Samsung was
the sole profitable DRAM maker in the third quarter.
Major global technology companies from Hynix Semiconductor
to LG Display and Sony Corp are
expected to report operating losses from their core businesses
in July-September.
($1=1191 won)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jungyoun Park; Editing
by Jonathan Hopfner and Anshuman Daga)