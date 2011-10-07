* Sees Q3 op profit at 4.2 trln won, beats 3.4 trln won
* Estimates Q3 sales at 41 trln won vs 41.9 trln won
* Telecom division seen reporting record profit -analysts
* Sagging chip, flat screen prices remain concerns
* Samsung shares gains 1.9 pct in broader market up 2.4 pct
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Oct 7 Samsung Electronics
said its quarterly profit should top the most bullish market
forecasts, with smartphones becoming its main profit engine
despite intense competition from bigger rival Apple .
On Friday, the South Korean firm estimated its operating
profit for the third quarter at 4.2 trillion won ($3.5 billion)
versus a consensus forecast of 3.4 trillion won by analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That was down 14 percent
from a year ago but up 12 percent from the preceding quarter.
The profit estimate was higher than the most bullish street
estimate of 3.95 trillion won.
"Samsung's estimates are far better than expected. Its
telecommunications business is seen very positive as shipments
of smartphones and other high-end handsets expanded," said Park
Jong-min, a fund manager at ING Investment Management.
Investors are looking for signs its telecom business can
sustain strong growth in the year-end holiday season as its
flagship Galaxy line of smartphones and tablets square off
against Apple's new iPhone going on sale next week.
Samsung is expected to report record profit from handset
sales and overtake Apple as the world's biggest smartphone
vendor in unit terms in the third quarter. It sold about 1
million fewer smartphones than Apple in the second quarter. The
firm will provide detailed earnings later this month.
Samsung shares, however, underperformed, rising 2.4 percent
in a broader market up 3.1 percent. Analysts blamed expectations
of a tougher fourth quarter, with prices of memory chips and
flat screens expected to remain depressed.
Earnings at the world's biggest technology firm, with sales
of $130 billion last year, are set to slide to 3.4 trillion won
in the fourth quarter, according to consensus estimates.
Profit from Samsung's telecoms division is widely expected
to top earnings from the semiconductor business at the world's
biggest memory chip maker.
Analysts say Samsung is one of the best placed firms to
deliver something fresh and exciting to rival Apple. It already
makes the closest competitor by sales to Apple's iPad tablet.
It plans to release its first smartphone based on the latest
version of Microsoft's mobile operating system this month, while
a 5.3-inch screen Galaxy Note, a hybrid of a smartphone and a
tablet, is set to go on sale later this year.
Samsung also leads the pack of companies selling phones on
Google's Android operating system.
"The Galaxy S2 probably played a key role in boosting the
company's earnings and it will continue to do so pretty much
unchallenged, until Apple unveils a better version of next new
iPhone," said Kyung Woo-hyun, a fund manager at Daishin Asset
Management.
Samsung, which worked out how to make black and white TVs in
the 1970s by tearing apart Japanese models, has become a top
global brand over the past decade.
It boasts a market value of $118 billion, much bigger than
the combined value of Sony Corp , Nokia ,
Research In Motion , Toshiba and Panasonic Corp
.
Samsung's shares fell 5 percent over the past three months
versus a 12 percent drop in Apple's shares.
APPLE CHALLENGER
Expectations for further momentum in Samsung's smartphone
business grew after Apple's newest iPhone left investors and
Apple's fans wishing for more than a souped-up version of its
previous device introduced more than a year ago.
"I previously thought Apple's new iPhone would slow
Samsung's handset earnings momentum, but there was no iPhone 5,
and the iPhone 4S will not be a burden on Samsung in the fourth
quarter," said Ahn Seong-ho, an analyst at Hanwha Securities.
But an intensifying legal battle with Apple over patents and
designs threatens to derail Samsung's handset and component
business. Apple is also Samsung's biggest customer, buying
mainly chips and displays.
Smartphones may now account for one-third of Samsung's
handset portfolio, up from 26 percent in the second quarter and
12 percent a year ago, lifting the profit margin of its overall
handset business to around 14 percent, analysts said.
"I am very surprised at the (profit) numbers. I am guessing
either a particular lineup of products with higher margins sold
well, or cost cutting measures were aggressively implemented,"
said James Song, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
Some analysts were expecting one-off gains such as reduced
provisioning costs relating to royalty payments to Microsoft
Corp over smartphones and tablets using Android
operating system, or a cheaper won currency to boost
profitability.
The South Korean won tumbled 9.4 percent against the
dollar in the third quarter, making Korean producers cheaper to
overseas consumers.
Chips and flat screens are underperforming as consumers
delay buying TVs and computers in a slowing global economy. This
has pushed down prices of key components.
Prices of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in
PCs tumbled about 50 percent in the third quarter and many
analysts, including those at Citi and UBS, believe Samsung was
the sole profitable DRAM maker in the third quarter.
Major global technology companies from Hynix Semiconductor
to LG Display and Sony Corp
are expected to report operating losses from their core
businesses in July-September.
($1 = 1191.000 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jungyoun Park; Editing
by Jonathan Hopfner and Anshuman Daga)