* Operating profit 4.25 trln won vs 4.2 trln won, company
estimates
* Smartphone shipments nearly quadruple y/y to 28 mln units
* Telecoms division profit jumps to record; Chip profit more
than halves
* Samsung says Q4 earnings could be higher than Q3
* Samsung shares up 1.6 pct vs 0.8 pct rise in KOSPI
(Add comments, details)
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 28 Samsung Electronics Co overtook
Apple Inc as the world's top smartphone maker in the
July-September period with a 44 percent jump in shipments, and
forecast strong sales in the current quarter in a clear warning
to its rivals.
Samsung only entered the smartphone market in
earnest last year, but its sales have skyrocketed thanks to a
sleek production system that rapidly brings new products to
market. Apple introduced its first iPhone in 2007.
"In the handset division, Samsung has no real rival models
to challenge its products except for the iPhone 4S. Apple and
Samsung will continue to dominate the market in the fourth
quarter," said Kim Hyun-joong, a fund manager at Midas Asset
Management, which owns Samsung shares.
Profits from the South Korean firm's telecoms division,
announced on Friday, more than doubled from a year ago to a
record 2.5 trillion won ($2.2 billion) and accounted for 60
percent of Samsung's total profit, offsetting a plunge in
earnings from its bread-and-butter memory chips.
Shipments of smartphones jumped 44 percent from the
preceding quarter to 27.8 million units, up nearly four times
from a year ago, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
Apple's iPhone sales shrank by 16 percent to 17.1 million
units in the third quarter. Samsung had 23.8 percent of the
global smartphone market in the third quarter, 9 points higher
than Apple. Samsung's flagship Galaxy line of products is
powered by Google's Android software.
Apple sold fewer phones in the third quarter, missing street
expectations for the first time in year, as customers held off
buying iPhones until the October launch of the latest version.
Samsung shares were up 1.6 percent by 0500 GMT, versus a 0.6
percent gain in the wider market .
The world's biggest technology firm by revenue reported a
4.25 trillion won operating profit for the July-September
quarter, broadly in line with its earlier estimate of 4.2
trillion won.
That was down from 4.9 trillion won a year ago but up from
3.8 trillion won in the preceding quarter.
Samsung said its fourth-quarter earnings could be better
than the third, boosted by one-off gains from its $1.4 billion
sale of its hard disk drive business to Seagate Technology
.
"I am cautiously optimistic on the fourth quarter outlook at
this point," Robert Yi, head of Samsung's investor relations,
told analysts.
"Looking ahead into the fourth quarter, when industry demand
is traditionally at its peak, Samsung expects sales of mobile
devices to remain strong and flat-panel TV shipments to
increase," the company added in an earnings statement.
Apple, whose iPhone sales account for nearly half the firm's
total sales, reported a 40 percent gross margin, or the
percentage of sales left after subtracting the cost of goods
sold. Samsung's phone division reported a 16.9 percent operating
margin, which further takes account of marketing costs.
Nevertheless, Samsung faces challenges as the new iPhone
introduced earlier this month is notching up strong sales.
Nokia is also fighting back with its first phones based on
Microsoft's Windows software. And Sony Corp
announced on Thursday it would take full ownership of its mobile
venture, Sony Ericsson, in a bid to exploit its music and video
library.
Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its Galaxy Note
mobile device, adding to the flagship Galaxy lineup of products.
The device, powered by Android, will square off against a series
of new models released by Apple, Nokia and HTC Corp .
The iPhone, introduced in 2007 with the touchscreen template
now adopted by its rivals, is still the gold standard in the
smartphone market.
Samsung may not have come up with the concept, but it has
adopted Apple's breakthrough smartphone idea perhaps better than
any other handset maker. It tries to offer the Apple experience
at a better price with better functionality.
"Samsung's rise has been driven by a blend of elegant
hardware designs, popular Android services, memorable sub-brands
and extensive global distribution," said Alex Spektor at
Strategy Analytics.
"Samsung has demonstrated that it is possible, at least in
the short term, to differentiate and grow by using the Android
ecosystem."
Q4 SEEN BETTER THAN Q3
Profits from Samsung's chip business more than halved to
1.59 trillion won, but the division held up well as its
relatively high exposure to lucrative mobile chips helped the
firm offset a sharp plunge in prices of commodity computer
memory chips.
Samsung was the sole profitable firm among major global
dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip makers in the third
quarter.
Second-ranked computer memory chip maker Hynix Semiconductor
and Japan's Elpida Memory swung to deep
losses as prices of DRAM chips used in PCs tumbled about 50
percent in the third quarter.
Samsung's chip business is also benefiting from strong
demand for mobile processor chips used in Apple's iPhone and
iPad tablet as well as its own Galaxy smartphones.
Samsung expected demand for PCs to remain weak in the fourth
quarter because of weak seasonality, while demand for mobile
devices and servers will be relatively strong.
"I see some signs that chip prices have hit bottom as
inventories are running out. However, we don't yet know when the
industry is going to pick up since macroeconomic uncertainties
overshadow the demand outlook," said Park Hyun, an analyst at
Tong Yang Securities.
Samsung's display business posted losses for a third
consecutive quarter on weak demand for TVs and PCs.
But losses narrowed from the previous quarter, helped by
strong earnings from the OLED display, which is widely expected
to replace LCD as the next-generation flat-screen in mobile
devices and TVs.
($1 = 1,115.250 Korean won)
(Addtional reporting by Ju-min Park and Jungyoun Park; Editing
by Jonathan Hopfner, Miyoung Kim and Dean Yates)