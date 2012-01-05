(Adds details, comments)
* Estimates Q4 operating profit at 5.2 trln won vs 4.7 trln
won consensus
* Smartphone sales seen at record 35 mln in Q4 vs 28 mln in
Q3
SEOUL, Jan 6 Samsung Electronics
, the world's top maker of memory chips and
smartphones, estimated on Friday its October-December profit
would jump 73 percent to a life-time high, aided by one-off
gains and record-smashing sales of smartphones.
The South Korean firm, which surged past Apple as
the world's top smartphone maker in the third quarter, is
quickly building on its supremacy with sleek designs and a rich
product line-up, while the latest models from the likes of HTC
, Nokia and BlackBerry maker Research in
Motion struggle to interest consumers.
Its handset division is now Samsung's biggest earnings
generator, raking in record profits.
Samsung is also weathering a squeeze at its bread-and-butter
memory chip unit with new revenue sources such as mobile
processing chips and high-end OLED displays. Key rivals are
increasingly turning to Samsung for components to power their
tablets and smartphones.
The South Korean firm estimated its quarterly operating
profit at 5.2 trillion won ($4.5 billion), compared with a
consensus forecast of 4.7 trillion won by analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The result would top Samsung's previous record profit of 5.0
trillion won earned in the second quarter of 2010 and is up 22
percent from the preceding quarter.
One-off gains expected in the fourth quarter include around
500 billion won from the sale of its hard disk drive business to
Seagate Technology, and reduced mobile provisions
involving royalty payments, according to analysts.
"Even excluding one-off gains, these are very solid results
against a weak industry outlook," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst
at Shinyoung Securities.
"Samsung is likely to continue record-breaking earnings this
year as earnings from flat screens and memory chips will
improve, making up for any potential slowdown in handset growth
rates. I'd expect profits to grow by another 5 trillion won this
year."
Smartphone shipments are forecast at a record 35 million in
the fourth quarter, up one quarter from the preceding three
months, when it first surged past Apple as the world's top
smartphone vendor.
In 2012, its smartphone sales are expected to rise to as
high as 170 million units, according to BNP Paribas and Korea
Investment & Securities, the most bullish street view, from an
estimated 95 million last year, powered by a diverse product
portfolio that spans high-end Galaxy models to cheap phones
using Samsung's own "bada" software.
Its latest Galaxy Note model, which runs on fast
fourth-generation (4G) networks, is touted by some followers as
a "phablet" as its 5.3-inch display and powerful dual-core
processor makes it work as both a tablet computer and
smartphone. Its successful debut in some European and Asian
markets during the year-end holiday season has raised hopes for
a solid U.S. launch in coming months.
Samsung, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue,
estimated fourth-quarter sales at 47 trillion won. The company
will provide detailed earnings later this month.
Shares in Samsung, Asia's most valuable technology firm with
a market value of around $150 billion, touched a record high of
1.11 million won this week. It is the best performing stock
among major global peers, rising 29 percent over the past six
months. Apple has gained 21 percent, Sony Corp tumbled
35 percent, Nokia fell 16 percent and HTC lost 50 percent during
the same period.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill and
Jonathan Hopfner)