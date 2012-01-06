* Q4 operating profit up 73 pct y/y at 5.2 trln won vs 4.7
trln consensus
* Smartphone sales seen at record 35 mln in Q4 vs 28 mln in
Q3
* One-off gains seen at more than 500 bln won-analysts
* Shares end down 1.4 pct after hitting record earlier in
the week
(Updates shares, adds HTC results)
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Jan 6 Samsung Electronics
, the world's top maker of memory chips and
smartphones, reported a record quarterly profit on
Friday, aided by one-off gains and best-ever sales of high-end
phones.
The South Korean firm, which surged past Apple as
the world's top smartphone maker in the third quarter, is
quickly building on its supremacy with sleek designs and a rich
product line-up, while the latest models from the likes of HTC
, Nokia and BlackBerry maker Research in
Motion struggle to interest consumers.
Samsung is also weathering a squeeze on its bread-and-butter
memory chip business with new revenue sources such as mobile
processing chips and high-end OLED displays. Key rivals are
increasingly turning to Samsung for components to power their
tablets and smartphones.
The South Korean firm posted 5.2 trillion won ($4.5 billion)
in quarterly operating profit, beating a consensus forecast of
4.7 trillion won by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. It said actual profit may rise or fall by 200 billion
won from the preliminary figure when the firm provides detailed
earnings later this month.
The result would top Samsung's previous record profit of 5.0
trillion won earned in the second quarter of 2010 and is up 22
percent from the preceding quarter.
One-off gains expected in the fourth quarter include around
500 billion won from the sale of its hard disk drive business to
Seagate Technology, and reduced mobile provisions
involving royalty payments, according to analysts.
"Samsung has traditionally seen its first-quarter profit
drop from the fourth quarter, but profit will hold up well,
reaching between 4.5 trillion won and 5.0 trillion won, with
smartphone sales expected to rise further," said Song Jong-ho,
an analyst at Daewoo Securities.
Samsung only entered the smartphone market in earnest in
2010, but its handset division is now its biggest earnings
generator.
Sales have skyrocketed thanks to a slick production system
that rapidly brings new products to market and has mitigated
weakness in its component business of mainly memory chips and
flat screens.
Taiwan's HTC, which shocked the market with revenue warnings
in recent months, reported on Friday a worse-than-expected
quarterly profit drop, its first retreat in two years, as models
from the world's No.4 smartphone maker scrambled to compete with
Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy range.
SMARTPHONE GAINS
Samsung shares closed down 1.4 percent, after charging to a
record 1.11 million won earlier this week in anticipation of an
upbeat forecast. The company is Asia's most valuable technology
firm with a market value of around $150 billion .
Smartphone shipments are forecast at a record 35 million in
the fourth quarter, up one quarter from the preceding three
months, when it first surged past Apple as the world's top
smartphone vendor.
In 2012 it is expected to sell as many as 170 million
smartphones, according to BNP Paribas and Korea Investment &
Securities, the most bullish street view, from an estimated 95
million last year, powered by a diverse product portfolio that
spans high-end Galaxy models to cheap phones using Samsung's own
"bada" software.
Its latest Galaxy Note model, which runs on fast
fourth-generation (4G) networks, is touted by some followers as
a "phablet" as its 5.3-inch display and powerful dual-core
processor makes it work as both a tablet computer and
smartphone. Its successful debut in some European and Asian
markets during the year-end holiday season has raised hopes for
a solid U.S. launch in coming months.
"As expectations for Apple to continue its innovation trail
is receding a bit, this will be the year when Samsung solidifies
its commanding lead in the smartphone market," said Kim
Yun-sang, a fund manager at IBK Asset Management, which owns
Samsung stock.
Samsung, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue,
estimated fourth-quarter sales at 47 trillion won.
Major headwinds for Samsung in 2012 include slowing growth
in global PC sales, which will dent sales of its core computer
memory chips.
Weak computer memory chip prices will continue to squeeze
earnings at least until the first half of this year. Prices of
PC DRAM (dynamic random access memory) chips dropped about 30
percent in the fourth quarter alone, near to production costs.
Samsung remains the sole profitable DRAM chipmaker and is
likely to fare better than rivals, helped by heavy investments
to cut production costs with finer processing technology.
Its foray into the booming tablet market has been also hit
by a global patent battle with Apple, which is seeking to ban
sales of Samsung's tablets in major markets.
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Iktae Park; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner and Alex Richardson)