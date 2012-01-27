SEOUL, Jan 27 Samsung Electronics' profit, three months to
end-December, 2011
(in trillions of won)
Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q4 2010
REVENUE 47.30 41.27 41.87
Semiconductors 9.17 9.48 9.25
Display Panel 8.55 7.08 7.20
Telecommunications 17.82 14.90 11.75
Digital media & appliance 16.96 14.36 16.33
OPERATING PROFIT 5.30 4.25 3.01
Semiconductors 2.31 1.59 1.80
Display panel -0.22 -0.09 0.10
Telecommunications 2.64 2.52 1.48
Digital media & appliance 0.57 0.24 -0.20
NET PROFIT 4.00 3.44 3.42
Note: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is the world's top maker of
memory chips and flat-screen televisions. It is also the world's second-largest
mobile phone maker. Its display panel business includes LCD and OLED operations.
Samsung's digital media and appliance division includes TVs and home appliances.
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)