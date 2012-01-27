SEOUL, Jan 27 Samsung Electronics' profit, three months to end-December, 2011

(in trillions of won)

Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q4 2010 REVENUE 47.30 41.27 41.87

Semiconductors 9.17 9.48 9.25

Display Panel 8.55 7.08 7.20

Telecommunications 17.82 14.90 11.75

Digital media & appliance 16.96 14.36 16.33 OPERATING PROFIT 5.30 4.25 3.01

Semiconductors 2.31 1.59 1.80

Display panel -0.22 -0.09 0.10

Telecommunications 2.64 2.52 1.48

Digital media & appliance 0.57 0.24 -0.20 NET PROFIT 4.00 3.44 3.42

Note: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is the world's top maker of memory chips and flat-screen televisions. It is also the world's second-largest mobile phone maker. Its display panel business includes LCD and OLED operations. Samsung's digital media and appliance division includes TVs and home appliances. (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)