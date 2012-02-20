SEOUL Feb 20 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Monday it would spin off its loss-making LCD
flat-screen business into a separate affiliate as it seeks to
orient its component business towards OLED displays, touted as
the technology that will replace LCD TVs.
The decision at its board meeting on Monday follows its
announcement last week that it was reviewing separating the LCD
business, as the sector has been mired in a slump and looks set
to become a low-growth commodity type technology with greater
competition from low-cost Chinese manufacturers.
