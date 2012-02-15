PRAGUE Feb 15 South Korean group, Samsung Electronics, the world's top television maker, expects tough business conditions in Europe to ease in the second half of the year.

Yoon Boo-keun, head of the company's TV business and recently appointed to lead its home appliances division, also said it was still seeing growth in premium TV models sales in Europe.

Europe is a key market for Samsung -- it has 32.4 percent market share in flat-panel TV sales. "We are seeing a continuation of ... sustained sales growth in the first quarter," Yoon Boo-keun said.

The European economy faces a gloomy outlook as the continent has been unable to contain a debt crisis that started in several peripheral euro zone countries, which has undermined the euro currency and ebbed demand.

"Due to uncertainties in the European economy and the exchange rate, we believe business conditions will be challenging in 2012 but expect the environment to brighten in the second half," Yoon Boo-keun told Reuters via email.

Samsung has gained market share in recent years from the traditional TV majors such as Panasonic, Sharp and Sony which have struggled with a soaring yen and less competitive product line-ups.

Samsung, which sold around 43 million flat-screen TVs last year, aims to sell 50 million TVs with half of them internet-enabled.

In his new role of the president of the home appliances division, Yoon Boo-keun said he aimed to make Samsung the number one player in all product ranges in Europe, which he said represents about a quarter of the worldwide white goods market. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)