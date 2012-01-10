* To end Nokia's 14-year reign over cellphone market
* Confident of meeting 2015 rev target ahead of time-CEO
* To increase investment this year
(Adds more analyst comments)
By Miyoung Kim and Tarmo Virki
LAS VEGAS/HELSINKI, Jan 10 Samsung
Electronics Co said it is confident it will become
the world's largest cellphone maker in 2012, ending Nokia's
14-year reign in the mobile handset market.
Samsung became the world's No 1 smartphone maker in the
third quarter of 2011 and is quickly building on its supremacy
with sleek designs and a rich product line-up.
By contrast the latest models from the likes of HTC
, Nokia and Research In Motion, maker of the
BlackBerry, are struggling to lure consumers.
Samsung Chief Executive Choi Gee-sung told reporters in Las
Vegas late on Monday the company overtook Nokia in revenue terms
in its latest reported quarter and was confident of topping the
Finnish group in shipments this year.
"It really highlights the level to which Nokia has struggled
to retain momentum through 2011," said Tim Shepherd, analyst at
technology research firm Canalys.
"Samsung is really charging forward at the moment. It is
delivering really compelling products to the market and
consumers are responding," he said.
NOKIA STRUGGLES
Losing the top spot on the market would mean another defeat
for Finland's Nokia, which rose to the top of cellphone industry
in 1998 when it overtook Motorola in phone sales and was the
driver for the Nordic economy for a decade.
Nokia's dominant position began to weaken in 2007 when Apple
entered the industry and grew from nothing to the
world's largest smartphone maker in four years.
In recent years Nokia's market share and profits have
dropped, hitting its shares which are down seven-fold from its
2007 high of 28.13 euros and which have halved since last year's
shift Microsoft software in its smartphones.
Samsung's bullish forecast is in line with some analysts,
including Royal Bank of Scotland, betting Samsung would build on
its momentum to overtake Nokia in 2012, but on average analysts
have expected Nokia to keep its lead on the market.
According to the latest polls by Reuters, Nokia was expected
to sell 418 million phones in 2011, versus Samsung's 320
million. The gap would narrow this year to 388 million versus
359 million.
"Samsung is getting closer to Nokia very quickly. Their
smartphones strategy has proven right and on feature phones they
are growing fast in emerging markets too," said IDC analyst
Francisco Jeronimo.
"Samsung became a recognised brand and their successful
smartphones are helping their feature phones business in regions
where smartphones are still too expensive," he said.
EMERGING MARKETS CHALLENGE?
The South Korean firm -- the world's biggest technology
company by revenue -- said in early December its 2011 handset
sales reached 300 million handsets for the first time, mainly
led by a near four-fold jump in smartphone sales.
"Considering how strong Nokia still is in the emerging
markets, Samsung's expectation seems to imply that Nokia will
miserably fail in mature markets," said Gartner analyst Carolina
Milanesi.
Analysts expect cellphone market growth to slow in 2012,
with weak demand seen in Western Europe against stronger demand
for emerging markets, which have historically been Nokia's
stronghold.
"I think it will be hard for Samsung to beat Nokia without
more aggressively targeting emerging markets," Milanesi said.
Choi also said Samsung was likely to meet its 2015 sales
target ahead of schedule and plans to increase investment this
year.
"With the current sales growth rate, we are likely to...
achieve the 2015 sales target of $200 billion earlier," Choi
told reporters.
Samsung last week reported a 6.5 percent rise in 2011 revenue
to 164.7 trillion won ($141.54 billion).
($1 = 1163.6500 Korean won)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and David Cowell)