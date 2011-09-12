* Samsung and Pattern will take over Armow project
* Partners increase project's planned capacity to 180 MW
* Construction schdeled for completion in 2014
* Purchase price was not disclosed
TORONTO, Sept 12 South Korea's Samsung
000830.KS and Pattern Energy Group have acquired a wind power
project in Ontario for an undisclosed price.
The companies, which bought the project from Spain's
Acciona (ANA.MC), will increase the planned capacity of the
Armow project in Kincardine, Ontario, to 180 megawatts.
Construction will begin in 2013 and finish the next year.
"We were attracted to the Armow project for its strong wind
resource, support from the municipality and friendly
landowners," said Pattern Chief Executive Mike Garland in the
release.
For South Korea's Samsung, the project, located about 200
kilometers (125 miles) northwest of Toronto, is part of a major
investment in Ontario's renewable energy sector.
In January, Samsung C&T signed an agreement with the
provincial government to lead a consortium investing C$7
billion in wind and solar in the province.
The consortium will build four wind and solar clusters with
combined capacity of 2,500 megawatts by 2016.
Under the agreement, the province promised C$437 million in
incentives. But the Liberal government is in the midst of a
tough election campaign, and its Conservative opponents have
pledged to scrap the deal. [nN1E7881CE]
The Conservatives have also said that if elected they would
cancel the province's feed-in-tariff, which sets above-market
rates for renewable energy produced using locally-made
equipment.
The most comprehensive green energy subsidy in North
America, it is meant to shift the province to renewable sources
so it can close all of its coal-fired power stations by 2014.
(Reporting by Allison Martell)