BRIEF-International Game Technology extends eight-year contract with Synot Group
* Says eight-year contract extension with Synot Group to providing system software and game content through 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Oct 7 Samsung Electronics , the world's top maker of memory chips and televisions, estimated on Friday its July-September operating profit would fall 14 percent from a year ago, as persistent declines in semiconductor and flat screen prices outweigh a strong profit recovery in its handset business.
The South Korean firm estimated its quarterly operating profit at 4.20 trillion won ($3.5 billion) , compared with a consensus forecast of 3.4 trillion won by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That would be a 13.6 percent decline from a year ago but up 12 percent from the preceding quarter.
Samsung, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, estimated third-quarter sales at 41 trillion won. The company will provide detailed earnings later this month.
Shares in Samsung, Asia's most valuable technology firm with a market value of around $118 billion, have dropped 5 percent over the past three months, outperforming a 21 percent fall in the wider market . ($1 = 1191.000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill and Jonathan Hopfner)
CHICAGO, Feb 7 Minnesota has launched an investigation to find the source of seed mixes contaminated with weed seeds after the aggressive, herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth weed was found on 30 areas planted in a federal conservation program.
* Total proved reserves of 6.3 Tcfe, as of December 31, 2016, which is an 11% increase compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: