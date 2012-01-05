SEOUL Jan 6 Samsung Electronics
, the world's top maker of memory chips and
smartphones, estimated on Friday its October-December operating
profit would jump 73 percent from a
year ago to a lifetime high , aided by
record-breaking sales of smartphones.
The South Korean firm, which surged past Apple as
the world's top smartphone maker in the third quarter, is
quickly building on its supremacy with sleek designs and a rich
product line-up, while the latest models from the likes of HTC
, Nokia and BlackBerry maker Research in
Motion struggle to attract consumers.
Its handset division is now Samsung's biggest earnings
generator.
Samsung is also weathering a squeeze at its bread-and-butter
memory chip unit with new revenue sources such as mobile
processing chips and high-end OLED displays. Key rivals are
increasingly turning to Samsung for components to power their
tablets and smartphones.
Samsung estimated its quarterly operating profit at 5.2
trillion won ($4.51 billion), compared with a consensus forecast
of 4.7 trillion won from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. The result would top Samsung's previous record
profit of 5.0 trillion won earned in the second quarter of 2010,
and is up 22 percent from the preceding quarter .
Samsung, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue,
estimated third-quarter sales at 47 trillion
won . The company will provide detailed earnings later this
month.
Shares in Samsung, Asia's most valuable technology firm with
a market value of around $150 billion, touched a record high at
1.11 million won this week. It is the best performing stock
among major global peers, rising 29 percent over the past six
months. Apple has gained 21 percent, Sony Corp tumbled
35 percent, Nokia fell 16 percent and HTC lost 50 percent during
the same period.
($1 = 1152.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill and
Jonathan Hopfner)