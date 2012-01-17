* Capital spending planned at 31 trln won, up 11 pct
* R&D spending will rise 13 pct to 13.6 trln won
* To add record 26,000 employees this year
* Big investment seen in non-memory chips, OLED displays
* Samsung Elec shares end up 0.6% vs 1.8% gain in KOSPI
(Adds more details of plan; updates shares)
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Jan 17 Samsung Group, which
includes Samsung Electronics Co, said on Tuesday it
is raising its 2012 investment to a record $41.4 billion,
underscoring the widening gulf between the dominant South Korean
conglomerate and its faltering competitors.
Best known for making massive investments in new
technologies ahead of rivals, Samsung is now banking on logic
chips and OLED displays to repeat its roaring success in flash
chips, computer memory chips and LCD flat-screens, even as a
gloomy global economic and IT spending outlook forces its peers
to be conservative in spending.
Samsung Group, South Korea's biggest business
group, did not provide a breakdown of the 47.8 trillion won
investment. But analysts have widely expected it to raise
investment in mobile chips and next-generation OLED (organic
light emitting diode) flat-screen displays.
"Samsung's got strong cash flow to make bold bets in new
technologies," Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at NH Investment &
Securities. "No other IT company can beat it in terms of
investment and that's how Samsung finds new revenue sources
ahead of rivals and widen s its gap."
The group also said on Tuesday it would add a record 26,000
employees this year, up from last year's 25,000, at a time when
tens of thousands of jobs in the financial industry are being
cut globally due to continuing turmoil in markets. Samsung now
employs around 350,000 in total.
The investments will be in everything from building
factories to research and development activities to doing
mergers and acquisitions and hiring.
SYSTEM CHIPS VS MEMORY CHIPS
Of the total investment, capital spending will amount to 31
trillion won, up 11 percent from a year ago, Samsung said in a
statement.
Some 25 trillion won, or 80 percent of the capital spending,
will be from Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest technology
firm by revenue, and its display unit, mainly to boost capacity
of system chips and OLEDs, said analysts.
Investment in system chips such as mobile processors and
sensors used in smartphones, tablets, and cameras is likely to
exceed spending on its bread-and-butter memory chips for the
first time, reaching 7.5 trillion won, or some 1 trillion won
higher than investment in memory chips, they predicted.
Investment in OLED is likely to rise to 7 trillion won from
last year's some 5 trillion won, and the rest will be spent on
LCDs, rechargeable batteries and LEDs, they said.
Samsung Electronics makes mobile processors to power Apple's
iPhone and iPad as well as its own Galaxy line of
mobile products. Its display unit, Samsung Mobile Display, is
also a near monopolistic supplier of OLED displays, which are
mainly used in high-end mobile gadgets and are set to become
dominant in TV screens to replace LCD.
OLED display revenues are expected to exceed $20 billion by
2018 to account for 16 percent of the total display industry, up
from the current 4 percent, according to research firm
DisplaySearch.
The record investment plan comes after Samsung Electronics
said on Monday its U.S. unit was planning to sell around $1
billion in bonds, its first major overseas debt sale in more
than a decade, to fund its chip plant operation.
Samsung didn't detail whether the funds will be used to
expand capacity at Austin, Texas, its sole and biggest overseas
chip plant, which makes chips for Apple products.
Samsung normally finances its investment with internal cash
and had around 22 trillion won in cash as of end-September. It
is set to report a record 5.2 trillion won in fourth-quarter
operating profit next week, according to its preliminary
results.
DIVERGES FROM KEY RIVAL
The record spending, which is up 12 percent from last year's
42.8 trillion won, comes as its key home rival LG Group cut its
2012 investment by some $3 billion amid an uncertain global
business outlook. LG Electronics Inc and LG Display
are part of the LG Group.,
LG Display, which vies with Samsung for the title
of the top flat-screen maker globally and is also aggressively
expanding into OLED, plans around 4 trillion won investment this
year, little changed from last year and just around half of the
budget Samsung is likely to spend on flat screens this year.
Major Japanese firms -- Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp
, Hitachi Ltd and Sharp Corp -- are
planning to invest a combined 1.3 trillion yen ($16.6 billion)
in the current fiscal year to end-March, smaller than Samsung
Group's capital spending of 27.9 trillion won for 2011.
Samsung Group comprises around 80 companies. Its business
portfolios expand from financial, construction and shipbuilding
to medical services and consumer electronics and total
revenues account for some 20 percent of South Korea's 1,200
trillion won GDP.
Shares in Samsung Electronics, Asia's biggest technology
firm by market value, ended up 0.6 percent on Tuesday, lagging a
1.8 percent rise in the broader market.
Samsung, which now has a market value of about $144
billion, gained 11.5 percent last year.
($1 = 1154.8000 Korean won)
($1 = 76.7100 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly in TOKYO; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner, Ken Wills and Muralikumar Anantharaman)