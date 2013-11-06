SEOUL Nov 6 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to review its shareholder return policy every three years to reflect changes in business conditions and continue to use a significant portion of its cash flow in investment to future growth.

Chief financial officer Lee Sang-hoon also told analysts that some investors thought Samsung had been conservative in mergers and acquisitions, but as the company's position could change in future its cash pile of $50 billion was not excessive.

"We plan to allocate a significant portion of our annual cash flow into capex and R&D to secure future growth and shareholder return," Lee told analysts on Wednesday. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)