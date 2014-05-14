(Clarifies description of KNOX in 2nd paragraph)
LONDON May 14 Smartphones running Samsung
Electronics' security software have been cleared for
communications marked "official" by the British government, the
company said, after they received a lower risk rating than
competitors including Blackberry.
The information security arm of Britain's Government
Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) identified three significant
risks associated with Samsung's KNOX, a platfrom that increases
security on top of the underlying Android operating system,
according to guidance published on Wednesday.
Blackberry 10.1, in Enterprise Mobility Management Regulated
mode, had four significant risks, according to an earlier
assessment, while Google's Android 4.3 had 11.
"With this approval we are committed to working more closely
with government departments and agencies that need to maintain
high levels of security and data confidentiality on their mobile
devices," said Graham Long, a VP at Samsung UK and Ireland.
Samsung launched KNOX in 2013 to provide additional security
features on top of the Android operating systems, using a range
of tools right down to the processor.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Susan Thomas)