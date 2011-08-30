SEOUL Aug 30 Samsung Electronics Co
plans to reduce its monthly television panel output by
fourth-fifths by the end of this year and convert some of the
lines to produce displays used in tablets and notebook, a media
report said on Tuesday.
The move comes as global flat-screen makers are struggling
with depressed consumer demand for televisions and computers
amid mounting uncertainty over global economic prospects.
The Korea Economic Daily said in an unsourced report that
Samsung plans to reduce its monthly TV panel production from
between 1 million and 1.3 million units to around
200,000-300,000 units by the end of this year.
Samsung also plans to shift some of its TV panel production
lines to make tablets and notebook panels, the report said.
Samsung said on Tuesday it would not comment on market
rumours.
The South Korean firm, which vies for the top title
worldwide with LG Display in the large-sized liquid
crystal display (LCD) flat-screen market, has said it would keep
production flexible according to the market outlook.
LG Display also said on Monday that it would slash next
year's capital spending by a quarter as booming sales of mobile
devices from iPads to Android smartphones saps demand for TV
panels, its main source of earnings.
The LCD business is the most underperforming unit among
Samsung's core operations, which also includes memory chips,
handsets and televisions. The flat-screen division reported a
second consecutive quarterly loss in the second quarter, and
Samsung replaced the division head and combined it into its chip
business.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)