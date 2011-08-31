SEOUL Aug 31 Samsung Electronics Co denied a media report that it was planning to cut flat-screen production for televisions by four-fifths by the end of this year due to tumbling demand, and reiterated that it would keep production flexible.

"We are not planning any artificial cut in production and will keep production flexible to meet customer demand," Samsung said in a statement.

The Korea Economic Daily reported late on Tuesday that Samsung may cut TV LCD output sharply.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)