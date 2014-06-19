BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
HONG KONG, June 19 Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation will sell around $500 million of shares in Samsung Life Insurance, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The Foundation will offer 5 million shares in Samsung Life, representing 2.5 percent of the total shares outstanding, at 99,275 to 101,365 won per share, the source said.
The Foundation and Samsung Life Insurance could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.