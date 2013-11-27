SEOUL Nov 28 Samsung Electronics Co
is expected to spend around $14 billion - more than Iceland's
GDP - on advertising and marketing this year, but it doesn't
always get value for money.
The outlay buys the South Korean technology giant publicity
in TV and cinema ads, on billboards, and at sports and arts
events from the Sydney Opera House to New York's Radio City
Music Hall. Google Inc spent less on buying Motorola's
handset business.
And Samsung, which has a market value of $227 billion, has
made no secret of keeping up its aggressive marketing and
promotion splurge as it seeks to make its brand as aspirational
as Apple Inc's. But the money it's spending doesn't
always bring the desired result.
Last month, a Samsung-sponsored short-film contest finale at
the Sydney Opera House received poor reviews for blatant product
placement in a series of 'behind the scenes' videos. In Britain,
viewers panned a product placement deal with ITV's popular
X-Factor talent show. "Is this a singing competition or an
extended Samsung advert?" asked Twitter user Ryan Browne.
Earlier this year, Samsung's New York launch of its latest
top-of-the-range Galaxy smartphone came under fire for being
sexist, portraying giggling women chatting about jewelery and
nail polish while the men discussed the new phone, and the
company's new fridge and washing machine launch in South Africa
drew similar complaints as it featured swim-suit dancers.
"Samsung's marketing is too much focused on projecting an
image they aspire to: being innovative and ahead of the pack,"
said Oh Jung-suk, associate professor at the business school of
Seoul National University. "They are failing to efficiently
bridge the gap between the aspiration and how consumers actually
respond to the campaign. It's got to be more aligned."
Samsung spends a bigger chunk of its annual revenue on
advertising and promotion than any other of the world's top-20
companies by sales - 5.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data. Apple spends just 0.6 percent, and General Motors
3.5 percent.
"When your brand doesn't have a clear identity, as is the
case with Samsung, to keep spending is probably the best
strategy," said Moon Ji-hun, head of brand consultant
Interbrand's Korean operation. "But maintaining marketing spend
at that level in the longer term wouldn't bring much more
benefit. No one can beat Samsung in terms of (ad) presence, and
I doubt whether keeping investing at this level is effective."
In a statement to Reuters, Samsung said it will "continue to
leverage our brand power to maintain growth momentum, while
focusing on optimizing the efficiency of our marketing
activities," reiterating recent comments by its co-CEO.
"Our product innovation and marketing strategy have made
Samsung the world's most preferred smartphone brand," J.K. Shin,
who also heads the group's mobile business, told investors
recently. "Now we'll move from the most preferred brand to
become one of the world's leading aspirational brands."
INNOVATING, NOT FOLLOWING
Samsung's 'Next Big Thing,' and 'It's Time to Change'
marketing campaigns stress that its products are cutting-edge,
and even trumpet its technology 'world firsts' before they're
ready for prime time, such as curved smartphones, available only
in South Korea, and curved TVs that cost nearly
$10,000.
For a company long seen as a follower, this is now a big
sell on it being an innovator.
But, while Samsung has become the world's biggest
advertiser, spending $4.3 billion on ads alone last year, its
global brand value of $39.6 billion is less than half that of
Apple, which spent only $1 billion on advertising, according to
Interbrand and ad researcher Ad Age.
To be sure, Samsung has a more diverse range of mobile
products, which along with its chips and household appliance
businesses need more marketing across different target
audiences. But the heavy marketing spend suggests a need to
convince consumers that it belongs at the top. Apple can afford
to spend less as it already has that brand recognition, and
cachet.
"The stronger, more differentiated the product, the less it
needs to be propped up by advertising," said Horace Dediu,
founder of independent research firm Asymco and a former Nokia
business development manager, referring to Apple's ad spend.
Defending its marketing budget, Samsung can point to its
lead in the global smartphone market - it sells one in every
three smartphones and has more than double Apple's market share.
The Korean group's savvy adverts mocking Apple devotees, and
heavy investment in distribution channels have strengthened its
Galaxy mobile brand.
"The Galaxy brand has established itself, and the Samsung
brand is now much stronger than Android or any of the other OEM
brands, except Apple," said Benedict Evans, an independent
technology and media consultant in London. "The underlying
problem is that Samsung has established itself as a dependable
quality brand, not a differentiated or premium quality product,
so it does best where it's not competing directly with Apple."
Samsung works with a number of advertising agencies,
including Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group,
and MDC Partners .
IN LOW GEAR
Samsung's latest marketing splash has been on its Galaxy
Gear smartwatch, which has been almost universally panned by
reviewers. The device has been aggressively marketed through
adverts and collaboration with fashion shows - yet only 800,000
Gears have been shipped since its launch two months ago.
Compare that to the more than 5 million Note 3
smartphones that have been shipped since its late-September
launch, and it suggests fewer than a fifth of the Note buyers
are also buying the accessory device.
Undeterred, Samsung has vowed more Gear promotions for the
crucial year-end holiday season as it seeks to lead the wearable
computer market and prove its innovation credentials.
"Probably Samsung knows better than anyone that Gear will
not become a mainstream product. Still, they are trying to
convey the message that 'we are first with such technology,'
which they hope will help build their brand as an advanced
technology firm," said Interbrand's Moon.
A deep-pocketed Samsung - it earned operating profit of $9.6
billion in the third quarter alone - is still
pushing the envelope to win over consumers.
This month, the big-spending official sponsor of the past
eight Winter and Summer Olympics launched a fantasy-inspired
soccer marketing campaign ahead of the mid-2014 World Cup in
Brazil - selecting 11 of the world's top players, including
Argentine striker Lionel Messi, for a virtual match to save
Earth from aliens - with the help of Galaxy devices.