(Corrects penultimate paragraph to read "mSpot" instead of
"mPpot")
By Paul Sandle
LONDON May 29 Samsung has launched
a new music service on the Galaxy S3, its flagship smartphone
that rolls out across Europe from Tuesday, to boost its appeal
in competition with top devices like Apple's iPhone.
T.J. Kang, senior vice president of Samsung Electronics'
Media Solution Center, said it was the first time the company
had created its own music service from scratch.
"Samsung is not known for our content services; we make good
hardware products but we haven't done much in the content space
but that's changing," he told Reuters.
"We are doing it to create a better experience for our
users. There are things we could do better if we have complete
control over all of the service."
The company has previously rebranded existing music and
video services on its devices, where they compete with music
stores from the likes of Google and Amazon and
streaming services such as Spotify and Pandora Media.
Fred Huet at Greenwich Consulting said the mobile phone was
increasingly at the heart of a lot more media consumption, and
Apple had established a formidable lead.
"A lot of the other players are still trying to find the
magic formula that can use to counter iTunes," he said.
Samsung's Music Hub Premium allows users to upload music to
the cloud and access it from a PC and up to five mobile devices
as well as stream songs for 9.99 pounds or euros a month, said
Daren Tsui, chief executive of developer mSpot, which Samsung
bought earlier this month.
Users will also be able to buy tunes from a 19 million song
catalogue, with prices comparable to iTunes, he said.
(Editing by David Cowell)