SEOUL, April 2 Samsung Electronics Co said on Monday it would spend $7 billion to build a NAND memory chip plant in China, its largest overseas chip production investment plan, as it seeks to meet growing demand from the world's second-largest economy.

The South Korean firm announced on Monday an initial investment of $2.3 billion in the multi-year project and said it would cost $7 billion in total.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, said last month that it had decided to build its first chip manufacturing plant in China in Xian, Shannxi province. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)