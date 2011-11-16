(Refiles to add dropped words in lead paragraph)
SEOUL Nov 16 Samsung Electronics
said late on Tuesday that it had purchased U.S.
provider cardiac testing solutions provider Nexus, marking its
second healthcare acquisition this year as the technology giant
pushes into new growth areas.
South Korea's Samsung did not disclose the value of the deal
to buy the U.S.-based Nexus division of ITC Nexus Holding
Company (ITC).
The purchase is seen "helping Samsung to position itself as
a global leader in healthcare technology," Bang Yong-chu, vice
president of Samsung Electronics' Health and Medical Equipment
business team, said in a statement.
Samsung announced last year its goal to invest 1.2 trillion
won ($1.1 billion) through 2020 in healthcare equipment.
In December it agreed to buy a majority stake in South
Korean medical equipment maker Medison.
Samsung, which has mainly focused on organic growth, has
made no major acquisitions in its 41-year history. In 2008, the
company dropped an unsolicited $5.9 billion offer for U.S. flash
memory card maker SanDisk Corp.
($1 = 1126.150 Korean Won)
