UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Aug 9 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and affiliate Cheil Industries Inc will acquire a 90 percent stake in Germany's Novaled AG for 311 billion won ($279.42 million), Cheil said on Friday.
Cheil Industries, an electronic material, chemical and textile unit of the Samsung Group, will acquire a 50.1 percent stake, while Samsung Electronics will own a 40 percent stake, Cheil said in a statement.
With this, Samsung Group units will wholly-own Novaled as Samsung Group's venture capital arm Samsung Venture Investment already owns a 9.9 percent stake in the high-tech lighting company.
Cheil said in a regulatory filing the three Samsung units could collectively pay an additional 30 million euros as an incentive if Novaled meets certain future performance goals. It did not elaborate.
Novaled, a high-tech lighting company, reported a revenue of 38.2 billion won ($34.32 million) and a net loss of 2.5 billion won in 2012, Cheil said in the filing. ($1 = 1113.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources