Nov 21 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
has filed a complaint with the U.S. International
Trade Commission seeking to block computer-graphics chips made
by Nvidia Corp from the U.S. market, Bloomberg
reported.
Samsung had accused Nvidia of infringing several of its
chip-related patents and for making false claims about its
products, counter-suing after Nvidia filed a suit against the
company in September.
The Korean company's lawsuit came after Nvidia accused it
and rival Qualcomm Inc of infringing patents on its
graphics-processing unit (GPU).
Samsung, which had filed the lawsuit in a U.S. federal court
on Nov. 4, is seeking damages for deliberate infringement of
several technical patents, including a few that govern the way
semiconductors buffer and use data.
The Bloomberg report said that the ITC complaint also named
computer-parts manufacturers Biostar Microtech International
Corp and Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. (bloom.bg/1zKYwdE)
(Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)