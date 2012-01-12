SEOUL Jan 12 Samsung Electronics has decided not to bid for Japan's Olympus Corp because it saw little synergy from the combination in terms of technology and branding, a source at the South Korean company told Reuters on Thursday.

The source said that Olympus approached Samsung and that Samsung considered the purchase, but decided against it.

"We are not interested in any Japanese camera makers except Canon and Nikon. But those two are not on sale," the official said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)