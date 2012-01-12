SEOUL Jan 12 Samsung Electronics
has decided not to bid for Japan's Olympus Corp
because it saw little synergy from the combination in
terms of technology and branding, a source at the South Korean
company told Reuters on Thursday.
The source said that Olympus approached Samsung and that
Samsung considered the purchase, but decided against it.
"We are not interested in any Japanese camera makers except
Canon and Nikon. But those two are not on
sale," the official said on condition of anonymity due to the
sensitivity of the issue.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)