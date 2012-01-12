SEOUL Jan 12 Samsung Electronics
is not interested in Olympus Corp's camera
business, but the South Korean company may consider an alliance
with the Japanese firm in other areas, a Samsung source told
Reuters.
"We are open to the possibility of an alliance with
Olympus," the source with knowledge of the matter said on
condition of anonymity, without elaborating.
Olympus Corp is considering an equity tie-up with five
candidate companies including Japanese electronics makers Sony
Corp and Panasonic Corp, as well as South
Korea's Samsung Electronics, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said on
Thursday.
A Samsung spokeswoman said the company had not received a
"detailed offer" from Olympus regarding a tie-up.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)