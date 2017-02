SEOUL, July 30 Samsung C&T Corp said on Tuesday it had won a 2.19 trillion won ($1.97 billion) order to build part of the Riyadh Metro project in Saudi Arabia.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing it had won the order as part of a consortium of unidentified partners, of which Samsung C&T's portion amounts to $1.97 billion.

The contract period will last 60 months, Samsung C&T said.

($1 = 1110.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)