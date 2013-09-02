SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Monday it won an order worth 446.5 billion Korean won ($402.23 million) to build two liquefied natural gas ships by March 2017 for Flex LNG Ltd .

Samsung also said it won a separate deal from an unidentified shipper in Oceania to manufacture one drillship by December 2015 worth 610.3 billion won.

($1 = 1110.0500 Korean won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)