SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co forecast on Friday global handset shipments would grow slightly in the second quarter and said it expected to outgrow the market.

The firm expected the global handset market to grow by a high single digit percentage this year from a year ago, Robert Yi, Samsung's senior vice president, told analysts.

For dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, Samsung forecast global shipments would rise by a mid single digit percentage in the second quarter from the previous quarter, while NAND flash memory chip shipments are likely to rise by a mid-teens percent.

Samsung also aims to outgrow the market in chip shipments.

