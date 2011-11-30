BRIEF-CyrusOne announces transaction to acquire two data centers from Sentinel Data Centers
SEOUL Nov 30 South Korea's Samsung C&T and the country's state-run oil firm have agreed to buy U.S. oil and gas company Parallel Petroleum from private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC for $772 million, a source close to the deal told Reuters.
Samsung C&T has been in talks for months with Apollo about the takeover and the source said Samsung would own 90 percent of the firm and state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) would take the remaining 10 percent.
The person declined to be named as the deal was not officially announced yet. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Cavendish Asset Management said it "strongly urges" shareholders in the North Sea oil producer to reject a $524 million offer from Delek Group to buy 80 percent of Ithaca's equity it does not already own.