UPDATE 2-Israel's Delek expands in North Sea with Ithaca Energy deal
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds details, quotes from Ithaca CEO, background)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds details, quotes from Ithaca CEO, background)
* Reaffirms its 2017 operating earnings guidance of $5.15-$5.46 per share and long term earnings per share growth target of 5 pct - 7 pct
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Bond investor Bill Gross said on Monday that without quantitative easing from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield would "rather quickly" rise to 3.5 percent and the U.S. economy would sink into recession.