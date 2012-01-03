UPDATE 2-TUI Group to target Brazil and China in global expansion
* Sees growth potential in China, South America, Southern Europe First-quarter loss narrows by 17 pct
SEOUL Jan 4 South Korea said on Wednesday it had approved a plan by Samsung Electronics Co to build a cutting-edge flash memory chip plant in China, seen costing some $4 billion.
The plant would be Samsung's second overseas chip manufacturing site and reflects the growing importance of the Chinese market.
South Korea requires local firms to apply to build foreign production bases for fear of leakages of the country's prized high technology.
The Ministry of Knowledge and Economy said in a statement that Samsung would set up a committee to prevent potential technology leaks. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Sees growth potential in China, South America, Southern Europe First-quarter loss narrows by 17 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's total pay including bonuses dropped 21 percent to 7.6 million euros ($8 million) last year, when the group reported a slight decline in annual operating profit, the company's annual report showed on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 On a Thursday night last September, Uber driver Osvaldo Luis Modolo Filho accepted a ride request from a teenage couple on the eastern edge of Sao Paulo, to be paid in cash.