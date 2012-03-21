SEOUL, March 22 Samsung Electronics Co said on Thursday it had decided to build its first chip manufacturing plant in China in Xian, Shannxi province, as it seeks to meet growing demand for NAND flash chips in the country.

Discussions on the plant "are in an early stage and any agreement will be subject to approval by Chinese government agencies," Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung, the world's biggest memory chip maker, plans to start construction this year of the fabrication line using 10-nanometer class processing technology, and aims to commence production in 2013.

Analysts have estimated the facililty will cost between 4 trillion won ($3.5 billion) and 5 trillion won.

The plant, if approved, would be Samsung's second overseas chip manufacturing site. ($1 = 1129.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)