SEOUL Aug 21 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Tuesday it will spend about $4 billion at its chip plant
in Austin, Texas, to renovate an existing chip producing line
and boost production of system chips, widely used in popular
smartphones and tablets.
The investment comes on top of 2.25 trillion won ($1.98
billion) in spending that Samsung announced in June to build a
new logic chip plant in South Korea, and the conversion of two
memory chip lines into logic chip production earlier this year
to meet growing demand from mobile gadget customers such as
Apple.