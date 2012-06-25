SEOUL, June 25 Samsung Electronics Co expects its second-quarter handset division earnings to be higher than the previous quarter, defying market concerns that earnings could come under pressure due to tight supply of the latest flagship smartphone model and weak global economy.

"The overall market condition was challenging due to euro zone issues and tight supply of components ... but (our) second-quarter results will be better than the first quarter," JK Shin, head of Samsung's mobile division, told reporters. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)