DOHA, April 8 Qatar's Lusail Real Estate
Development Company (LREDC) has signed two agreements with
Samsung C&T Engineering and Construction Co, a
subsidiary of Samsung Group, to build bridges,
highways and electricity plants.
The first package consists of the building of six bridges,
including two suspension bridges. The second package will
include the construction of highways, underground motorways and
electricity distribution plants on Lusail City's planned
Qetaifan Islands, LRECD said in a statement Sunday.
It did not give the value of the deal or a timeline on the
projects which are part of Qatar's planned Lusail City
development.
