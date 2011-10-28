SEOUL Oct 28 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's top technology firm by revenue,
reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit, as the stellar
performance of its handset business was overshadowed by a slump
in its mainstay chip division.
The world's top maker of memory chips and No.2 maker of
mobile phones reported a 4.25 trillion won ($3.8 billion)
operating profit for the July-September quarter, in line with
its earlier estimate of 4.2 trillion won.
That was down from 4.9 trillion won a year ago but up from
3.8 trillion won the preceding quarter.
Samsung trails Nokia in mobile phones, competes
with Sony Corp and LG Electronics Inc in
TVs, and Toshiba , Hynix in chips and LG
Display in displays.
Shares in Samsung, also the world's top TV maker, have
dropped 3 percent so far this year, outperforming a 6 percent
fall in the KOSPI .
($1 = 1115.250 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jonathan
Hopfner)