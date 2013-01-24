* Q4 operating profit seen at record 8.8 trln won
* Handset division profit estimated at nearly 6 trln won
* Eyes on 2013 capex cut, new Galaxy launch details
* Samsung shares up 12 pct in 4 months; Apple down a third
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Jan 25 Samsung Electronics Co
, due to report record earnings on Friday, may cut
capital spending by as much as a fifth this year - a first
reduction since the global financial crisis - as demand for
computer chips weakens and rival Apple Inc looks set to
buy fewer of its microprocessors used in the iPhone and iPad.
The South Korean firm, one of the technology industry's most
aggressive spenders, has already seen Apple scale back buying
Samsung flat screens and memory chips. Analysts predict the
world's biggest maker of TVs, smartphones and DRAM memory chips
could trim annual capex by 4-20 percent after investing a record
25 trillion won ($23.5 billion) last year.
By comparison, Taiwan's TSMC raised its capital
spending to $9 billion this year, aimed in part at winning Apple
orders away from Samsung.
"There are two key factors to watch in Samsung's earnings -
capex plans and any guidance on smartphone sales, for this
quarter or for all of 2013," said Jin Sunghye, an analyst at KTB
Securities. "With a bleak PC sales outlook and growing prospects
that Apple won't increase its chip purchases, Samsung is very
likely to take a disciplined capacity expansion approach."
Samsung, valued at $220 billion, has said October-December
operating profit will likely be a record 8.8 trillion won ($8.3
billion), up 89 percent from a year ago.
Quarterly revenue is expected to have risen around 19
percent to 56.2 trillion won ($52.7 billion) - around $565
million a day - and just behind Apple's $54.5 billion.
Samsung declined to comment on its capex plan.
SEASONAL BLIP
Samsung's run of five record quarters may see a blip in
January-March on weaker seasonal demand before picking up again
later in the year, boosted by the expected launch of the new
Galaxy S4- which is generating the kind of anticipatory buzz
normally reserved for Apple products.
Analysts bet Samsung will get through any seasonal weakness
better than rivals as it offers a broader range of smartphones -
from the very cheap to the very expensive - and is seeing strong
sales of its Note phone-cum-tablet, or 'phablet'.
"Samsung is likely to show a less severe seasonal earnings
swing than its peers as it's got the Galaxy Note II, which is in
the early stage of its life cycle and selling well. It will make
up for any slowdown in the (Galaxy) SIII," said Park Young, an
analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Apple shipped 47.8 million iPhones in the December quarter,
a record that nonetheless disappointed many analysts accustomed
to years of outperformance. Samsung is estimated to have sold
around 63 million smartphones in the quarter, including 15
million Galaxy S IIIs and 7 million Note IIs, propelling its
mobile business profit to around 6 trillion won, or 70 percent
of total profit.
"When the new Galaxy will be launched is a key earnings
swing factor," said Greg Noh, an analyst at HMC Investment
Securities, noting that a late-March launch would boost
Samsung's smartphone shipments by 3 million in the current
quarter, bumping up earnings that are currently seen dipping by
4.6 percent to 8.4 trillion won, according to Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimates.
CHANGING FORTUNES
Cupertino, California-based Apple missed Wall Street's
revenue forecast for a third straight quarter on Wednesday as
iPhone sales lagged expectations, driving Apple shares down more
than 10 percent early on Thursday.
Apple shares have dropped by around a third since
mid-September as investors fret that its days of hyper growth
are over and its devices are no longer as 'must-have' as they
were.
Over the same period shares in Samsung have risen 12 percent
as a company once seen as quick to copy others' ideas now sets
the pace in innovation. At the world's biggest electronics show
in Las Vegas this month, Samsung unveiled a prototype phone with
a flexible display that can be folded almost like paper, and a
microchip with 8 processing cores, creating a buzz that these
may be used in the next Galaxy range.
"It's very probable to us that the Exynos 5 Octa (processor)
will find its way into the Galaxy S4," UBS analyst Nicolas
Gaudois wrote in a recent note. "It also looked as if the curved
display is close enough to finished product. We came away even
more convinced that displays will provide significant
differentiation to Samsung devices, and application processors
will materially grow over time."
Samsung's component business is also benefitting from a
rebound in memory chip prices after major suppliers such as
Toshiba Corp cut production last year.
The commodity chip supply balance has also improved sharply,
after chipmakers cut output of PC memory chips and increased
production of the more profitable mobile chips to ride the boom
in smartphones and tablets.
Global PC shipments are set to rise 8 percent this year,
after declining for the first time in more than a decade, and
this could drive DRAM chip revenue up by 14 percent to $30
billion, according to research firm IHS iSuppli.
Samsung's flat screen business, which last year lost 220
billion won, is also recovering on the back of demand for
high-end screens for Galaxy smartphones and as demand for TV
screens increased during the year-end holiday season.