Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
(Repeats to attach to corrected alert)
SEOUL Nov 28 Samsung Electronics expects to beat its 2011 smartphone sales target thanks to brisk sales of its Galaxy smartphones, a mobile executive said on Monday.
"We are pinning high hopes...on achieving sales higher than our previous plan," the executive said at a press conference, without disclosing its expected sales figure.
The executive was speaking at a local launch event for the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Nexus and Galaxy Tab 8.9 LTE. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.