(Repeats to attach to corrected alert)

SEOUL Nov 28 Samsung Electronics expects to beat its 2011 smartphone sales target thanks to brisk sales of its Galaxy smartphones, a mobile executive said on Monday.

"We are pinning high hopes...on achieving sales higher than our previous plan," the executive said at a press conference, without disclosing its expected sales figure.

The executive was speaking at a local launch event for the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Nexus and Galaxy Tab 8.9 LTE. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)