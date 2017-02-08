HONG KONG/SEOUL Feb 8 A minor fire that broke
out at a Samsung SDI Co Ltd factory in China on
Wednesday was caused by waste products including faulty
batteries, the Korean company and local emergency services said.
The fire broke out at the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
affiliate's factory in the northern Chinese city of
Tianjin earlier on Wednesday and has been extinguished, a
Samsung spokesman said, adding that there were no casualties or
significant impact to the plant's operations.
The fire broke out not on the production line itself but in
a part of the facility used for waste, including faulty
batteries, said Samsung SDI spokesman Shin Yong-doo. He added
that most of the factory was running as normal.
The local fire department, however, said on its microblog
that the fire was caused by batteries inside the facility.
The "material that caught fire was lithium batteries inside
the production workshops and some half-finished products", the
Wuqing branch of the Tianjin Fire Department said in a post on
its verified Sina Weibo account. It added it had sent out 110
firefighters and 19 trucks to put out the fire.
SDI is set to start supplying batteries for Samsung's
upcoming flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 in the first quarter of
this year. The S8 replaces the Galaxy Note 7 mode, which
suffered a global recall last year due to battery defects.
Samsung said last month that SDI and China's Amperex
Technology Ltd, the two battery suppliers for the Note 7, were
to blame for the product failure that cost it $5.3 billion in
operating profit.
The Tianjin plant is one of five production centers by SDI
in China and a major one for small batteries used in phones.
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang in HONG KONG and Hyunjoo Jin SEOUL;
Editing by Adam Jourdan and Louise Heavens)